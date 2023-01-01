Jairo Chavez

© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Jairo Isaiah Chavez was born in 1995 and raised in Soledad, California. He is passionate about helping people who face the obstacles that come from a dysfunctional upbringing and a broken community. Chavez aspires to become a youth counselor. Since 2018 he has been on a journey of personal growth. He strives to gain insight so as to better himself and in turn help better others. Chavez believes that the same way to gain positive change is by education, self-enlightenment, and decisive action.