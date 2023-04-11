Meet the 2023 Uncuffed crew at Solano State Prison

These interviews aired in the April 11, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

The 90 thousand men incarcerated in California are more than numbers. They all have stories to tell. Thats what Uncuffed, our radio production program inside state prisons, is all about.

From playwriting to computer networking, to listening to rock music. In this episode of Crosscurrents, our new group of producers at Solano State Prison in Vacaville talk about their memories, their dreams, and why they want to make radio.

"During the interview. in that moment, he got emotional. And I got emotional wth him."

This show was brought to you from the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council and the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

