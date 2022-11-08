Cecilia Lei is the co-host and producer of "Fifth & Mission," The Chronicle's daily news podcast focused on telling the stories of San Francisco, the Bay Area and beyond. Before joining The Chronicle's audio team, Lei was an Oakland-based multimedia producer and reporter whose work included coverage of race, immigration, criminal justice, as well as the Asian American community in the Bay Area. Her audio and written stories have appeared on Vox Media, KQED's "Bay Curious," NPR and in the East Bay Express. Most recently, she produced "Today, Explained," Vox Media's daily news podcast. Previously, Lei was a media executive who led campaigns and initiatives to support diversity in media representation. A Bay Area native, she graduated from UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism, and is the president of the San Francisco Bay Area chapter of the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA).