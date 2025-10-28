Free flu shots available in Berkeley today, tomorrow

Putting off getting your flu shot? Here’s your reminder. Now is the right time to get vaccinated before the holidays.

Today and tomorrow, anyone can get a free flu shot at a City of Berkeley Public Health department pop-up clinic. No ID, no insurance, no appointment required.

Today’s free clinic is at the UC Berkeley MLK Student Union from 12:00pm to 4:00 pm. Tomorrow it will be at the Berkeley Adult School on Ward Street from 12:00pm to 2:00pm.

Flu shots not only protect yourself, but the rest of your community too, particularly children, elders, and immunocompromised people.

Vaccines are available now throughout the Bay Area. To find a clinic near you, refer to your county's public health department:

