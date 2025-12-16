Interfaith protestors arrested at San Francisco ICE headquarters

A group of interfaith protestors barricaded themselves outside of ICE’s San Francisco field office on Sansome Street on Tuesday morning.

"We are not afraid, we are not afraid, we will stand for liberation because we know why we were made," they sang in unison.

Since July, volunteers from faith communities across the Bay Area have been organizing outside of San Francisco’s ICE headquarters. They provide coffee, legal guidance, and emotional support to those coming for immigration check-ins and their loved ones.

But on Tuesday, these interfaith leaders escalated their actions: chaining themselves to the doors of the building’s entrances. Their goal was to shut down the facility and prevent any immigration arrests for the day.

“We're taking a stand and we hope other cities, other countries, other faith leaders around the country, do the same thing that we're doing here today," says Reverend Kevin Mann, of the First Unitarian Church of Oakland. He says justice is a central pillar of his faith.

Wren Farrell / KALW Protestors began gathering around 6 in the morning on Tuesday. They carried signs, wore clothing and scarves relating to their faith, and sang hymns. Standing to the side, alongside the building, were people who had come for the immigration check-ins and hearings.

Also in the crowd was Alexandra De Martini, whose husband was detained last month at the facility.

“ I'm out here because about a month ago at a routine green card interview after my petition to sponsor my husband had been approved. My husband had been detained while I was changing our baby's diaper.”

Her husband has yet to be released.

“ I grew up in San Francisco. I'm from here and I heard about Fresno and San Diego and I thought we would be fine. I thought we would be safe. We're a sanctuary city. We kicked out the National Guard. I thought everything would be fine and it wasn't.”

Between May and October, 120 people have been detained at the city’s two ICE facilities.

“ Literally at this moment, it looks like we're going to be issued another warning. We have locked down the building, 630 Samsone, and there are no court hearings happening today. And hopefully no arrests happening today, because we are here telling everyone that this is not okay.”

That was Limei Chen of Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity just as Department of Homeland Security officers issued their final warning for dispersal. But the protestors did not move.

Cara Nguyen / KALW Federal officers handcuffed and brought arrested protestors into the building. Some lied down, or refused to stand, in an effort to make it harder for officers to carry them in.

Then, federal agents began making arrests. The San Francisco Fire Department also joined, using bolt cutters to cut chains. Arrests were met with vocal disapproval.

"You're separating families!" yelled someone in the crowd.

42 people were arrested on Tuesday. One was Reverend Deborah Lee, Co-Executive Director of the Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity.

“ This is an act of love for our neighbors and for our community. And we want ICE to stop the violence and the violent behavior and the terror they're doing on our community."

While being arrested, protestors continued singing with the crowd.

"We shall not, we shall not be moved. We shall not, we shall not be moved, just like a tree that's planted by the water, we shall not be moved.”

The ICE office was closed around noon. Organizers called it a victory. Those who were arrested were eventually released and cited for blocking entry.