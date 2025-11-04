Safety and labor concerns arise following Waymo killing of neighborhood cat

Last week, a driverless car in San Francisco ran over a beloved corner store cat named Kit Kat. The incident sparked outrage.

Supervisor Fielder held a press conference outside Randa’s Market, where Kit Kat lived, in the Mission District. She wants counties to let voters decide whether autonomous vehicles can drive on their streets.

Fielder said, “ We are here today because we cannot remain silent while corporations make choices that impact our neighborhoods without our consent.”

Tony Delorio, Principal Officer of Teamsters Local Union Number 665, supports Fielder’s resolution. He says it touches on a range of labor issues in the city.

”Robots don't drink coffee. Robots don't eat lunch. Like, really, like, you know, everybody wants the city to come back and I think we're on the right track. But you know, with, with technology moving so rapidly, what happens when deliveries are coming? There's no more people on the street," said Delorio.

Waymo did not respond to KALW's request for comment on the proposed legislation.

