See All The Best Looks From The Met Gala 2022

The first Monday night in May means one thing in New York City: the annual fashion extravaganza that is the Met Gala.

Because of the pandemic, it's actually been less than a year since the last Met Gala was held. But this annual high-stakes fashion soiree is a major money-maker for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute — and it's always an opportunity for mega-wattage stars and influencers to turn out in style. (Big names usually come for free, but for those who have to pay, tickets are $35,000 apiece, and the cost of tables ranges from $200,000 to $300,000.)

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Janicza Bravo

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images / Getty Images Phillip Lim, Michelle Yeoh, and Prabal Gurung

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images / Getty Images Jordan Roth

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images / Getty Images Chloe Kim

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images / Getty Images Anderson .Paak

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Influencer Isabelle Boemeke

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Vanessa Hudgens

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images / Getty Images Kaia Gerber

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images / Getty Images Samuelle Leibovitz and Annie Leibovitz

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images / Getty Images Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images / Getty Images Camila Cabello

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images / Getty Images Ashley Park

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images La La Anthony

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images / Getty Images Mindy Kaling

This year's gala hosts are actress Regina King, the omnipresent Lin-Manuel Miranda, actress Blake Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds. The gala's honorary chairs are Condé Nast global chief content officer Anna Wintour, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri, and fashion designer Tom Ford.

Earlier Monday, First Lady Jill Biden was the Met's special guest at the press launch of the Costume Institute's newest show, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," which explores the evolution of American fashion from the 19th to late 20th centuries.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.