U.S. and U.N. officials agree -- Iraq's 12,000-page weapons declaration comes up short. Secretary of State Colin Powell goes so far as to say Iraq is in material breach of a Security Council resolution. And a former U.N. biological weapons inspector explains some of the holes in Iraq's account. NPR's Vicky O'Hara reports, and hear from former weapons inspector Raymond Zilinskas.

