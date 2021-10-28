Facing more fines, burger chain closes indoor dining in Contra Costa County

Five In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Contra Costa County have stopped indoor dining , according to SFGATE, after refusing a new county ordinance that required employees to screen its customers for their vaccination status.

The chain’s restaurants in Pleasant Hill, San Ramon, Brentwood, Pittsburg and Pinole now only offer take-out and drive-through dining. The same policy is also in effect at In-N-Out’s restaurant at Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco , which The San Francisco Chronicle reported was closed by city health officials and is under investigation .

Last week, In-N-Out’s Pleasant Hill restaurant was closed down by the county after being cited and fined for failing to enforce the new vaccine mandate. Earlier this week, some anti-vaccine supporters rallied in support of the chain’s policy, according to NBC Bay Area.