Facing more fines, burger chain closes indoor dining in Contra Costa County
Five In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Contra Costa County have stopped indoor dining, according to SFGATE, after refusing a new county ordinance that required employees to screen its customers for their vaccination status.
The chain’s restaurants in Pleasant Hill, San Ramon, Brentwood, Pittsburg and Pinole now only offer take-out and drive-through dining. The same policy is also in effect at In-N-Out’s restaurant at Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco, which The San Francisco Chronicle reported was closed by city health officials and is under investigation.
Last week, In-N-Out’s Pleasant Hill restaurant was closed down by the county after being cited and fined for failing to enforce the new vaccine mandate. Earlier this week, some anti-vaccine supporters rallied in support of the chain’s policy, according to NBC Bay Area.
In a previous statement, the chain said it would,“refuse to be the vaccination police of any government.” The San Francisco Chronicle has found that the corporation has a record of supporting conservative political causes, including the presidential campaigns of Donald Trump and California’s Republican Party.