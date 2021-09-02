San Francisco Expands Training Program For Construction

CityBuild, which is overseen by the city's Office of Economic and Workforce Development, helps workers learn in-demand skills and also provides services like job placement assistance.

The expansion will double the program's participants over the course of two years. Mayor London Breed had this to say.

"Training our city's workforce and placing them in meaningful careers will support those that were most impacted by the pandemic and help drive equitable employment opportunities for our city's residents."

The expansion announcement comes as Congress is still considering an infrastructure bill to help improve the nation's road, bridges, public transit, broadband and other essential infrastructure. CityBuild's expansion would help meet the anticipated increased demand for construction jobs, according to Breed's office.

CityBuild is in alignment with the city's Local Hire Ordinance, approved by the Board of Supervisors back in 2010, requiring that at least 30 percent of all project hours on city-funded construction sites be performed by local residents.

CityBuild was created in 2006, approved by then-Mayor Gavin Newsom. The program has since graduated some 1,350 participants, with 12 percent of those graduates being women — a high number for an industry typically dominated by men — city officials said.

