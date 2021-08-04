San Francisco Department Of Public Health Offering Vaccine Booster Shots

The San Francisco Chronicle reports doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being made available to city residents, if they have previously consulted with a doctor.

San Francisco’s Department of Public Health said the supplemental doses should boost immunity. The Centers for Disease Control rates the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at 95 percent effective in preventing recipients from contracting COVID-19. That’s compared with the Johnson & Johnson dose, which is less than 67 percent effective.

The Chronicle reports vaccines will be available at city-run clinics. SFGate says the shots will be available later this week at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization, Wednesday, called for a halting of booster shots until at least next month. That’s in order to spread supplies of vaccines from industrialized countries to those in the developing world.

