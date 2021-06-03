Fairfield Edition: June 3, 2021

Where do Bay Area counties stand in reopening? — SF Chronicle

“ Marin County joined San Francisco, Santa Clara and San Mateo in the least-restrictive yellow tier and Solan o finally moved out of the red tier when the new state assessment figures were released this week. Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa and Sonoma are in the orange tier. The yellow tier allows increased indoor capacities, indoor bars without food service and the reopening of offices, among other activities. The tier system is scheduled to be retired June 15 if transmission rates remain low with most businesses going back to pre-pandemic operations. Check the reopening tracker to see what’s allowed in each tier and each county.”

Solano County moves to Orange Tier

“The State of California announced today that Solano County will move from the Red Tier into the less restrictive Orange Tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy effective Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The California tier-based metrics have helped provide a framework for reopening businesses, schools, and other community venues. In the last two weeks, Solano County has seen a continued decline in case rate to below 6 per 100,000 to qualify for the orange tier. COVID-19 related hospitalizations remain low, and 225,477 county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation: Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and Outcomes

Uncuffed — KALW

“Uncuffed is a show made by people behind bars in California prisons. We share intimate stories of our struggles and triumphs, and of the heartache and forgiveness taking place within these walls. Uncuffed is vulnerable and personal. If you can see the humanity in us, you can see the humanity in everyone.”

Solano Redistricting Advisory Committee meets June 3

“ABOUT THE REDISTRICTING PROCESS

Redistricting occurs every ten years after the U.S. Census is completed. District boundaries for federal, state and local elected offices are redrawn to reflect new population growths and equalize district populations. By law, counties must adopt their new boundaries by or before December 15, 2021.

ABOUT THE REDISTRICTING ADVISORY COMMITTEE

RAC21 members serve in a planning and outreach capacity, helping identify communities of interest, ensuring the integrity of those neighborhoods, and making sure they are maintained geographically within the confines of federal and state laws governing Redistricting.

MEETING CONNECTION INFORMATION

Visit the Solano County Redistricting website at https://Redistricting.SolanoCounty.com and click the “Meetings” button in the menu bar. Click the “Redistricting Advisory Committee Meetings” link and access the meeting agenda. A link to the MS Teams meeting, including a phone number is posted.”