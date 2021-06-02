Bayview Edition: June 2, 2021

Community Digital Gallery: “Lending A Hand”

“‘Lending a Hand’ addresses some of the pressing issues impacting the residents of the Bayview Hunters Point in San Francisco. The focus of the project is on addressing the importance of free quality education, equality, the notable impact inflicted on the homeless due to the pandemic, the violence directed towards the API community and black solidarity, and overall helping the community.”

2021 SFUSD African American Graduates Rites of Passage Ceremony

“CONGRATULATIONS Class of 2021 African American Graduates of SFUSD! The honor of your presence is requested at Kezar Pavillion Stadium on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm for the In-Person BLACK GRADUATION CEREMONY and RITES of PASSAGE CELEBRATION! A "Class of 2021 KENTE STOLES" will be given to each graduate before they march into Kezar Pavillion Stadium to participate in the BLACK GRADUATION CEREMONY. Gift bags will be given out to 2021 Graduates at the event. Complete this form to confirm your participation and to receive your bids for your family to attend the event.”

SF Bay View Fellowship — SF Bayview

“Beginning 2021, the San Francisco Bay View National Black Newspaper is introducing our new fellowship program, the SF Bay View Black Media Fellowship! Every 6 months, we work with one student photojournalist or journalist with a stipend of $10,000 each and give them space to practice on the ground, live journalism and hone their unique voices. This summer, we are working with Tashi Jones, a dynamic freshman at San Francisco State University originally from Stockton. Tashi is a photojournalism major and comes equipped with a lifetime of engaging in the struggle for Black liberation. Please contribute below to fund Tashi along with the next generation of emerging young Black leaders, freedom fighters and servants of the people in Black media.”