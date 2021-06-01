East Palo Alto Edition: June 1, 2021

California COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker — SF Chronicle

“All Californians 12 and older can now officially sign up for vaccine appointments . The FDA approved emergency use of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine in children ages 12 to 15 on May 10, and federal officials lifted the nationwide pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine April 23, allowing states to resume administering the one-dose shot. More than half of Californians had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine as of May 9, with 35% fully vaccinated. That has contributed to a sharp drop in cases in California, with new cases among young and middle-aged adults down dramatically from their peak in December. Here's the latest on when and where you will be able to get a vaccine across the Bay Area. If you are scheduled for an appointment, here's what to do before and after getting the shot .”

Bay Area pediatricians start to give COVID shots, the next phase of vaccinations — SF Chronicle

“Until recently, most children had been getting COVID shots at vaccine clinics run by large health systems, pharmacies or county health departments. But with many county-run mass vaccination sites winding down and the age requirement for shots likely to drop by next year, pediatricians’ offices are poised to become a primary place for children to get the coronavirus vaccine — especially now that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says children can get the shot at the same time they get other vaccinations.”

Employers must become vax cops and submit reports to county by Tuesday — Palo Alto Daily Post

“County health officer Dr. Sara Cody has issued a health order that requires all employers to find out if their employees, contractors and volunteers are vaccinated, and provide a report by June 1.

Employees who decline to respond ‘must … be treated as unvaccinated.’

If an employee is unvaccinated, they have to wear a mask during work.

Employers must ask unvaccinated employees about their status every 14 days, the order said. Within 24 hours of learning of a positive case on-site, an employer must report the information to the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

Here’s the form employers must submit for every employee.

Violators can face fines. And Santa Clara County is aggressive about fining violators of its Covid rules. The Mercury News reported in April that businesses here are 13 times more likely to get slapped with a fine than any other Bay Area county. And the amount of fines is 50 times more than the next highest county, San Mateo.”

When and where can I get my coronavirus vaccine in the Bay Area? — San Francisco Chronicle

Find a COVID-19 vaccine for yourself or a loved one — VaccinateCA.com

