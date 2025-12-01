The king tide is coming — here's what you can do about it

The National Weather Service warned today that king tides are coming to Bay Area beaches this week.

King tides are exceptionally large and cause the sea to rise more than usual. It’s a predictable phenomenon that takes place when gravitational conditions between the earth and the moon are just right.

But even though they are expected, they can still bring more dangerous conditions to coastal areas.

Waves during a king tide can get up to 10-to-14 feet . Beachgoers should be cautious of strong rip currents and sneaker waves. Surrounding areas are also at risk of flooding. These tides can push water levels up almost a foot and a half above ground in some low-lying areas.

The California Coastal Commission also uses king tides to predict sea level rise. Their King Tides Project encourages residents to participate by taking pictures of the tides to document the current and future flood risk.

You can find several events this weekend at the King Tides Project website.