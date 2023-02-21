San Francisco and other Bay Area cities are offering free tax filing services for residents

San Francisco’s Human Services Agency will provide free tax filing assistance at two in-person locations, as well as at dozens of partnering nonprofits, including the United Way Bay Area , John Burton Advocates for Youth and San Francisco Independent Living Skills.

Thea Hillman, spokesperson for San Francisco Human Services had this to say :

“We really understand that so many San Franciscans have been impacted by the pandemic and are struggling to make ends meet due to inflation and the rising cost of living and tax refunds and tax credits are one of the most effective means to fight poverty and for people to make ends meet.”

The Human Services Agency locations will be at 170 Otis Street, which can be reached at (415) 209-5143 and at 3120 Mission Street, which can be reached at (415) 487-3240.

Additionally, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs offer free basic tax return preparation to qualified individuals.

Please use this website, if you need help finding a location: https://www.ftb.ca.gov/help/free-tax-help/VITA_Locator/

