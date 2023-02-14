© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News

Confidential report on Oakland Police Department misconduct leaks

KALW | By Andrew Saintsing
Published February 14, 2023 at 1:59 PM PST
The Oakland Police Department building with the shield of the department displayed
Russell Money
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
The Oakland Police Department

Wednesday afternoon the Oakland Police Commission — a group of Oakland residents tasked with overseeing the policies and practices of the city’s police department — will convene a special meeting to determine how to discipline the city’s police chief.

The police commission has the power to fire or otherwise discipline Leronne Armstrong, if enough members are convinced that he violated his duty to hold his officers to account for misconduct.

Even if the police commission is unconvinced, though, Armstrong could be relieved from his post by the city’s current mayor, Sheng Thao, or by the federal monitor in charge of overseeing the Oakland Police Department.

While the city and its police chief await the final decisions of these three parties, an anonymous source has leaked confidential reports detailing the independent investigations into the Oakland Police Department’s handling of two instances of misconduct by Sergeant Michael Chung.

Monday, the news site The Oaklandside published one of those reports in its entirety to provide the public access to the same information currently being weighed by the police commission and the mayor.

According to the investigators responsible for the published report, Police Chief Armstrong and members of his staff did, in fact, violate their duties.

For more details about the situation, listen to the Sunni Khalid's interview with Darwin BondGraham.

Tags
KALW News Bay Area HeadlinesBay Area News
Andrew Saintsing
Andrew is a scientist and communicator who wants to make scientific research accessible to everyone and to ensure that science is discussed accurately and responsibly.
See stories by Andrew Saintsing