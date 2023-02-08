Oakland Police Department's long struggle to reform itself after allegations of corruption and brutality

In Oakland, Police Chief Leronne Armstrong is demanding to be reinstated to his job a month after he was suspended by Mayor Sheng Thao following a report on how he allegedly mishandled disciplining a popular sergeant in two incidents.

Armstrong’s suspension comes amid what some had hoped would be the end of 20 years of federal monitoring of the OPD. Monitoring that was aimed at reforming its operations that have been plagued by scandals involving its officers.

Darwin BondGraham is the co-author, of the book, “The Riders Come Out At Night.” It chronicles the department’s long struggle with internal corruption.

KALW’s New Editor Sunni Khalid spoke with him about the OPD.