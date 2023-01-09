© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

New microplastic reference library helps researchers identify pollution sources

KALW | By Mary Catherine O'Connor
Published January 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM PST
microplastic library samples
Emily Miller
/
A sampling of the types of plastics catalogued in the microplastics library created by Monterey Bay researchers.

Researchers have learned a great deal about marine and freshwater plastic pollution. And the results worry scientists and public health experts. Microplastics are fragments that form as plastics erode. Study after study show that they are ubiquitous. They’re found in seafood, in bottled water, and even in the placentas of unborn babies.

But tracing those tiny bits of plastic to their source is exceptionally difficult. A microscope can’t tell you whether a plastic fragment comes from a fishing line, a plastic bottle, synthetic apparel, or some other source. For that, scientists use a device called a Raman spectrometer.

Emily Miller, a senior research fellow at Monterey Bay Aquarium who led the study, told KALW how the spectrometer works. "You shoot a laser at a sample, and scientists can get a molecular fingerprint from the way that the light in the laser interacts with the molecules in your sample," she said.

Miller and her colleagues built a reference library of 24 such molecular fingerprints from microplastic samples pulled from Monterey Bay. Researchers can use this library to trace the origin of microplastics they find. And unlike similar libraries made by for-profit laboratories, access to this new resource is free. Miller says it will help democratize the study of microplastic pollution.

KALW News
Mary Catherine O'Connor
Originally from Chicago, I’ve lived in San Francisco for the past 20 years and am a veteran reporter and communicator. I was most recently editorial director for Activate, a nonprofit that empowers science entrepreneurs to bring their research to market. Prior to that I spent a dozen years as an independent reporter whose beats included climate, energy, microplastics, technology, and recreation. I’ve written for Outside, The Guardian, Al Jazeera America, and many other publications, and in 2014 co-founded a reader-supported experiment in journalism, called Climate Confidential. I had a brief stint in radio during college and can’t wait to learn the craft of audio storytelling.
See stories by Mary Catherine O'Connor