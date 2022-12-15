© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

The Richmond Art Center fights to stay open

KALW | By Alia Taqieddin
Published December 15, 2022 at 5:42 PM PST
richmond thomas hawk.jpg
Thomas Hawk
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

The community art space has been working hard to keep its doors open since 2020. The COVID shutdown forced all the center’s classes to an online format-- not an easy feat when the art center’s classes are mostly bilingual and intergenerational.

Now, the City of Richmond is pulling back some of their funding. The city’s Arts and Culture Department wants to fund all local art organizations equitably. The art center, also known as RAC, used to receive the lion’s share of funding, but that’s no longer possible with the economic downturn.

KALW spoke to Jose Rivera, RAC’s executive director. He had this to say.

“The soul of the RAC is the people who come to RAC and make it what it is because otherwise without the people all you have is a bunch of walls with art hanging and a bunch of empty classrooms.”

Last January, the center lost about a fifth of its funding from the city and some major donors. But the community of staff, volunteers, and supporters came together to close the funding gap.

Rivera said the RAC had to switch to Zoom, and saw lower enrollment rates, meaning less revenue. But the center adapted by creating hybrid classes and even setting up a drive-thru kiln for the ceramics students. And he’s hopeful that the center will find the funding to stay open, and even grow.

KALW News
Alia Taqieddin
Alia is a Seattle-raised, Oakland-based cultural worker, DJ, and community archivist, inspired by and belonging to a lineage of Palestinian and Arab women storytellers. She is interested in documenting the histories and contributions of West Asian and North African immigrant communities in the Bay Area. Alia's past audio work can be found in the Arab American National Museum, which houses her multimedia oral history archive of Dearborn, Michigan. In her free time, Alia enjoys hosting her monthly online radio show, Kan Ya Makan, on Moonglow Radio, and DJing various SWANA (Southwest Asian/North African) dance parties in the Bay Area.
