Sheng Thao apparent winner in Oakland mayor’s race

The 37-year old Asian American took a lead in the balloting after 23,000 ballots were tabulated Friday , giving her a 680-vote lead over Councilman Loren Taylor.

With about 2,000 ballots throughout Alameda County – a fraction of those from Oakland – remaining to be counted, Thao has 50.3 percent of the vote against 49.7 percent for Taylor in ranked choice voting. More than 124,000 ballots were cast.

Deputy Alameda County Registrar Cynthia Cornejo said Friday that final results will be published today, which will be audited.

Sheng Thao’s campaign issued a statement Friday that they were optimistic their candidate’s lead would hold. Taylor’s campaign also issued a statement – not a formal concession – thanking those who voted for the councilman.

Vote transfers from Allyssa Victory, a political newcomer, are likely to have proved decisive in Thao’s victory. Thao also received strong union support during her campaign.

If the margin holds, Thao would succeed outgoing Mayor Libby Schaff, who was term-limited after eight years in office.