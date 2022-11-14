© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Bay Area faults- what UC seismologists are looking at next

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published November 14, 2022 at 5:00 PM PST
berkeley_faultmap.jpg
Estelle Chaussard image, UC Berkeley
/
California fault lines.

Many Bay Area residents felt that 5.1 magnitude earthquake that hit the San Jose area a few weeks ago. KALW's Hana Baba definitely felt it in Union City and like many people, she ran to her phone to see if anyone else had and they did. Since then most of her conversations after that were questions about the faults that we live on. So, Hana called up UC Berkeley Seismologist Roland Berggman, who studies active tectonics to find out.

