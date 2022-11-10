Students March to Demand Effective Climate Action, End to Militarism at COP 27

Students coming from schools all across the Bay Area, joined by activists from Youth Vs Apocalypse, Veterans for Peace, 350 Bay Area, Code Pink and others, marched to demand that governments around the world take immediate action to preserve the environment.

Sixteen-year-old Aniya Butler, an Oakland High School student. She had this to say.

“I’m here today because we are in a really pivotal time in our lives, in the world and history where we need to think about what type of planet and environment we want to live and raise our children in. I’m here to hold accountable leaders at Cop 27 to think about actual solutions and to stop putting their greediness of profit over the lives of so many communities that have been killed and impacted negatively by the climate crisis.”

The focus of Thursday’s protest targeted the negative impact of the US military, whose carbon footprint exceeds that of 140 countries according to a 2019 study by the Royal Geographical Society.