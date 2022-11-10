© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

Students March to Demand Effective Climate Action, End to Militarism at COP 27

KALW | By Astrid Fedel
Published November 10, 2022 at 5:06 PM PST
Astrid Fedel
KALW News
Protesters rally in downtown San Francisco to demand action on climate change, end to militarism

More than a hundred activists and Bay Area students marched to a military recruitment station and then to the offices of Lockheed Martin this morning in San Francisco. They demanded effective climate action and an end to militarism, as the COP27 climate summit continues in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Students coming from schools all across the Bay Area, joined by activists from Youth Vs Apocalypse, Veterans for Peace, 350 Bay Area, Code Pink and others, marched to demand that governments around the world take immediate action to preserve the environment.

Sixteen-year-old Aniya Butler, an Oakland High School student. She had this to say.

I’m here today because we are in a really pivotal time in our lives, in the world and history where we need to think about what type of planet and environment we want to live and raise our children in. I’m here to hold accountable leaders at Cop 27 to think about actual solutions and to stop putting their greediness of profit over the lives of so many communities that have been killed and impacted negatively by the climate crisis.” 

The focus of Thursday’s protest targeted the negative impact of the US military, whose carbon footprint exceeds that of 140 countries according to a 2019 study by the Royal Geographical Society.

Astrid Fedel
Originally from France, I moved in the Bay Area in 2017. After completing my studies in Political Science and Communication between France and Latinoamerica, I specialized as a content manager and producer in the visual communication industry, while writing for a handful of design media. In 2022, I co-founded the production company Incomedia.
