Developers to pay $5.4 million in Hunters Point Naval Shipyard settlement

KALW | By Mary Catherine O'Connor
Published November 7, 2022 at 1:53 PM PST
1024px-Drydock_4_Hunters_Point_Naval_Shipyard,_San_Francisco,_CA_11-4-2012_3-54-26_PM.jpeg
Sanfranman59
/
Wikicommons
Former Hunters Point Naval Shipyard

In the proposed deal, housing developers Lennar Corporation and Five Point Holdings would pay $5.4 million to resolve claims that they failed to properly mitigate dust and particulates while redeveloping the former Hunters Point Naval Shipyard, according to Law360. A motion hearing is set for December 8th.

Attorneys representing Bayview Hunters Point residents filed the settlement agreement with a California federal court late last week.

The shipyard served as a post-war Naval Radiological Defense Laboratory until it was shuttered in 1969. Residents and environmental justice advocates claim the toxic site has not been properly remediated, putting public health at risk in a rush to build housing.

The proposed settlement includes $3.5 million dollars for named plaintiffs and current residents, as well as $100,000 for former residents. It also calls for the developers to pay $400,000 into a public health fund. This fund would provide health monitoring and testing services for class action members who may have been exposed to toxins during construction work at the shipyard.

In March, Lennar and some of its affiliates agreed to pay more than six-million dollars in a different settlement over the same construction project.

Mary Catherine O'Connor
Originally from Chicago, I’ve lived in San Francisco for the past 20 years and am a veteran reporter and communicator. I was most recently editorial director for Activate, a nonprofit that empowers science entrepreneurs to bring their research to market. Prior to that I spent a dozen years as an independent reporter whose beats included climate, energy, microplastics, technology, and recreation. I’ve written for Outside, The Guardian, Al Jazeera America, and many other publications, and in 2014 co-founded a reader-supported experiment in journalism, called Climate Confidential. I had a brief stint in radio during college and can’t wait to learn the craft of audio storytelling.
