KALW News

The Rydin Road RV camp is closed. What comes next?

KALW | By Alia Taqieddin
Published October 13, 2022 at 3:59 PM PDT
Rydin Road Encampment
KALW
/
KALW
Community members, organizations and residents discuss next steps at the Rydin Road RV encampment.

The RV encampment that was once home to 632 unhoused residents in Richmond is officially closed.

CollaboRising co-founder, Ramon Quintana, says the community of Richmond can’t leave the Rydin camp residents without continued support.

“You can’t expect anybody to say - oh yeah I can do it, pull myself up by my own bootstraps. That’s not a real argument for somebody who’s been unhoused for X amount of time.”

Thanks to local advocacy from organizations like the Greater Richmond Interfaith Program and CollaboRising, Rydin residents had some money to move to temporary housing.

But some residents see the issue as bigger than a one-off check. Ex- Rydin resident Jessi Taran told Richmond Confidential that she doesn’t “agree with our current economic paradigm.”

Lea Murray, also with CollaboRising, agrees.

“We need to do something about changing the wealth income gap. There’s such a huge disparity of wealth in such a rich Bay Area that should not be.”

The Richmond City Council is in the process of drafting a strategic plan to address homelessness. It is slated to adopt that plan by February.

Alia Taqieddin
Alia is a Seattle-raised, Oakland-based cultural worker, DJ, and community archivist, inspired by and belonging to a lineage of Palestinian and Arab women storytellers. She is interested in documenting the histories and contributions of West Asian and North African immigrant communities in the Bay Area. Alia's past audio work can be found in the Arab American National Museum, which houses her multimedia oral history archive of Dearborn, Michigan. In her free time, Alia enjoys hosting her monthly online radio show, Kan Ya Makan, on Moonglow Radio, and DJing various SWANA (Southwest Asian/North African) dance parties in the Bay Area.
