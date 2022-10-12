San Joaquin Delta College renames its forums and elects new board member

San Joaquin Delta College renamed its North Forum to the Tony Fitch Forum, the West Forum to the Mabalon Forum, and the South Forum to the Campesino Forum .

The Board of Trustees made the decision in a vote last week, where Valerie Greene, a board member representing the Tracy and Mountain House Districts, was also appointed.

The decision for the renaming came about in an effort to represent and honor the full spectrum of San Joaquin Delta’s community.

Jennet Stebbins, a member of the board of trustees, said, “We wanted to dignify and respect Native Americans, African Americans, Filipinos, and the people who have contributed to this college.”

The honorees include Tony Fitch, who worked for 47 years as a professor. He advocated for tutoring and mentoring programs for African American students. “He helped so many African Americans,” Stebbins said, “He represents me.”