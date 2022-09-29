© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

Richmond City Council pushes back Rydin Road encampment closure

KALW | By Alia Taqieddin
Published September 29, 2022 at 4:53 PM PDT
Community members, organizations and residents discuss next steps at the Rydin Road RV encampment.

The Richmond City Council is giving residents of the local RV encampment a little more time to figure out their next steps.

The camp -- originally set to close Friday -- can stay open for those at highest risk until the end of October.

But some people, like Councilmember Nathaniel Bates, are worried about the lack of long-term planning. He says that the eventual shut down is just “shifting homeless from one area of the city to the other.”

Richmond is also giving the encampment 50,000 dollars to help with moving costs. But there’s one caveat -- residents have to make a transition plan with city staff in order to access their money. And not everyone can do that without help.

Now, community advocates are racing against the clock. KALW spoke with Collaborising founder, Lea Murray, who says it’s “all hands on deck,” while she and others connect Rydin residents with necessary mental health and housing resources.

KALW News
Alia Taqieddin
Alia is a Seattle-raised, Oakland-based cultural worker, DJ, and community archivist, inspired by and belonging to a lineage of Palestinian and Arab women storytellers. She is interested in documenting the histories and contributions of West Asian and North African immigrant communities in the Bay Area. Alia's past audio work can be found in the Arab American National Museum, which houses her multimedia oral history archive of Dearborn, Michigan. In her free time, Alia enjoys hosting her monthly online radio show, Kan Ya Makan, on Moonglow Radio, and DJing various SWANA (Southwest Asian/North African) dance parties in the Bay Area.
