Richmond City Council pushes back Rydin Road encampment closure

The Richmond City Council is giving residents of the local RV encampment a little more time to figure out their next steps.

The camp -- originally set to close Friday -- can stay open for those at highest risk until the end of October.

But some people, like Councilmember Nathaniel Bates, are worried about the lack of long-term planning. He says that the eventual shut down is just “shifting homeless from one area of the city to the other.”

Richmond is also giving the encampment 50,000 dollars to help with moving costs. But there’s one caveat -- residents have to make a transition plan with city staff in order to access their money. And not everyone can do that without help.

Now, community advocates are racing against the clock. KALW spoke with Collaborising founder, Lea Murray, who says it’s “all hands on deck,” while she and others connect Rydin residents with necessary mental health and housing resources.