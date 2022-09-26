Fast food workers strike at SFO

The workers, represented by Unite Here Local 2, started striking Monday morning at 3:30 and were picketing outside the departures level at every terminal.

Workers want a substantial raise and fully-funded healthcare, because their current pay of $17.05 per hour forces them to work more than one job, a union spokesperson said.

Workers are saying they haven't had a raise in three years. In addition, employers are asking workers to pay hundreds of dollars more each month for health care, union spokesperson Ted Waechter said.

"It's just not feasible," Waechter said.

The two sides have been bargaining for nine months, he added, and remain far apart.

Employers have maintained their desire to have workers pay additional money for health care and Waechter said workers won't budge on that issue.

Airport officials posted on Twitter Monday morning that some restaurants and lounges may be affected by the strike.