BART phasing out mask mandate

BART directors acknowledged – since no such requirement exists – the transit system’s current mask requirement will end Oct. 1 as scheduled. The new resolution, approved Thursday night, would take effect when triggered by any new mandate by public health officials to require indoor masking in each respective jurisdiction.

The resolution approved by the BART directors authorizes the agency's general manager to amend the Customer Code of Conduct to impose a mandate within the paid areas of the BART system that would require riders and employees to wear a face mask over their nose and mouth if any of the following conditions are met:

One, a local health officer reinstates indoor masking in any of the five counties served by BART (Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara); Two, the California Department of Public Health reinstates an indoor masking requirement; Three, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or Transportation Security Administration imposes a masking mandate; And four, if any U.S. metropolitan area outside the Bay Area experiences a COVID-19 surge as defined by the CDC. A surge is defined as any spike in case reports that may overwhelm the local points of care.

BART's current mask requirement was approved by BART directors at its July 28 meeting. Once the mandate expires, BART will strongly encourage riders to wear masks in the system. Free masks will continue to be available at station agent booths and from BART Police Department personnel.