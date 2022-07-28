© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

SF housing officials celebrate second affordable housing development on Treasure Island

KALW | By Sebastian Miño-Bucheli,
Bay City News Service
Published July 28, 2022 at 2:46 PM PDT
Treasure_island_from_yerba_buena.jpg
Albrecht Conz
/
English Wikipedia
A panoramic shot of Treasure Island from Yerba Buena

Another affordable housing development is in the works for San Francisco – this one on Treasure Island.

Mayor London Breed joined affordable housing representatives and local leaders Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of what will be the second new residential development on the island. The Star View Court- as it’s called - will feature 138 new homes. The new units will be used for unhoused residents living in supportive housing, low-income families and people who have been living on the island already but are being displaced. The plans include a courtyard, community room, and on-site property management.

It’s part of the larger Treasure Island Redevelopment plan that aims to build up more hotel rooms and shops and 290 acres of public open space. It also will add about 8,000 new homes, more than a quarter of which will be affordable.

Mayor Breed says she sees the project as an opportunity to create a new neighborhood on Treasure Island.

KALW News
Sebastian Miño-Bucheli
Sebastian Miño-Bucheli is a multimedia journalist / producer at KALW Summer Training 2022 program. He's originally from the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, but he's been loving his past 4 years here in the Bay Area. Sebastian is an Ecuadorian-American on track to write stories for the Latinx community.
Bay City News Service
