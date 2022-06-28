Bonta reaffirms California’s right to abortion care

The 50-year-old ruling once gave constitutional protections for pregnant people seeking an abortion across the nation, but Friday's ruling could mean abortion bans in numerous states.

Bonta said that though this is a "perilous moment" in the nation's history, it's one that demands action from the states that recognize reproductive freedom.

Bonta said that people seeking abortion care may have to travel to other states to access the "fundamental healthcare to which they should be entitled."

In California, people still have the right to a confidential, timely, low-cost and safe abortion without explanation. Only authorized health care providers with adequate training can perform abortions, though health care providers have the right to refuse to perform abortions for moral or ethical reasons. Spouses, parents or guardians will not typically be notified about an abortion.