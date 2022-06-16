Couldn’t find Sriracha at your market? There’s a shortage in the Bay Area.

For those who don’t eat spicy food, Sriracha is this flaming red, vinegary, hot chili sauce in a clear plastic bottle with a green cap – it’s a staple in Vietnamese cuisine.

Manufacturer Huy Fong Foods in Southern California warned two years ago of a shortage in chili pepper inventory. But they now say that shortage will be even more severe.

Recent weather in Mexico has affected the quality of the chili peppers used to produce the signature sauce.

Huy Fong says that the shortage has stopped them from producing new batches of Sriracha and they won’t be able to resume before Labor Day.

A general manager from Asian market chain 99 Ranch’s Daly City store told KALW that customers will be notified through social media when new supplies arrive.