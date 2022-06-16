© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

Couldn’t find Sriracha at your market? There’s a shortage in the Bay Area.

KALW | By Sebastian Miño-Bucheli
Published June 16, 2022 at 3:22 PM PDT
Bottles of Sriracha sauce can be identified by the flaming red hue, in a clear plastic bottle with a green cap. The sauce is manufactured by Huy Fong Foods in Southern California.

For those who don’t eat spicy food, Sriracha is this flaming red, vinegary, hot chili sauce in a clear plastic bottle with a green cap – it’s a staple in Vietnamese cuisine.

Manufacturer Huy Fong Foods in Southern California warned two years ago of a shortage in chili pepper inventory. But they now say that shortage will be even more severe.

Recent weather in Mexico has affected the quality of the chili peppers used to produce the signature sauce.

Huy Fong says that the shortage has stopped them from producing new batches of Sriracha and they won’t be able to resume before Labor Day.

A general manager from Asian market chain 99 Ranch’s Daly City store told KALW that customers will be notified through social media when new supplies arrive.

KALW News
Sebastian Miño-Bucheli
Sebastian Miño-Bucheli is a multimedia journalist / producer at KALW Summer Training 2022 program. He's originally from the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, but he's been loving his past 4 years here in the Bay Area. Sebastian is an Ecuadorian-American on track to write stories for the Latinx community.
