San Jose, San Joaquin County and Vallejo get state funding to create housing for the homeless

The city of San Jose will receive more than 25 million dollars in state funds to purchase the Arena Hotel and convert it into accommodations for people who don't have shelter. Two other projects in the region will receive a total of $37 million from the program.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo announced his city's grant in a news release Tuesday, following the governor's announcement earlier in the day of $150 million in awards from the state's Homekey program.

The project in San Jose will convert a 90-unit hotel to interim and ultimately permanent housing for homeless individuals and couples. The site is located within a half mile of transit, full-scale grocery store, pharmacy, and a health facility.

Two other projects in the Bay Area will also receive funding from this latest round.

The Housing Authority of the County of San Joaquin will receive about 25 million dollars to acquire and convert an existing motel into 69 units of permanent supportive housing.

And the city of Vallejo will receive about 12 million dollars in Homekey funding for a new 48-unit permanent supportive housing project.