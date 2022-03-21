© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media
KALW News
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM.

San Francisco man heads trip to Ukraine-Romania border to hand out cash

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published March 21, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
Cash For Refugees
Cash For Refugees

The UNHCR reports that as of yesterday, upwards of 3.4 million refugees have fled Ukraine. They’ve crossed into Poland, Moldova, Hungary and more than half a million have crossed into Romania. That’s where San Francisco resident Alex Furman was just two weeks ago. He works in biotech and he has roots in the Russia/Ukraine region. When the war intensified and he saw the reports millions of refugees fleeing Ukraine and he had an idea to help them. sRaise money in the Bay Area, fly to Romania, stand at the spot where people are crossing the border, and literally pass out cash. Hana spoke with Alex Furman after returning to San Francisco.

If you are interested in donating, you can here at Cash For Refugees

Click the play button above to listen to their conversation.

KALW News Crosscurrents
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
