San Francisco man heads trip to Ukraine-Romania border to hand out cash

The UNHCR reports that as of yesterday, upwards of 3.4 million refugees have fled Ukraine. They’ve crossed into Poland, Moldova, Hungary and more than half a million have crossed into Romania. That’s where San Francisco resident Alex Furman was just two weeks ago. He works in biotech and he has roots in the Russia/Ukraine region. When the war intensified and he saw the reports millions of refugees fleeing Ukraine and he had an idea to help them. sRaise money in the Bay Area, fly to Romania, stand at the spot where people are crossing the border, and literally pass out cash. Hana spoke with Alex Furman after returning to San Francisco.

If you are interested in donating, you can here at Cash For Refugees

