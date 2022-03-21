© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News

Majority of AC Transit employees meet vaccination deadline

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 21, 2022 at 10:42 AM PDT
ac transit bus harry_nl.jpg
harry_nl
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

The AC Transit Board of Directors voted in December to require all employees of the transit agency to get vaccinated or present proof of their full vaccination status, with no option to test for those who do not comply.

AC Transit officials said they expected full compliance with the requirement among the agency's 2,200 employees, who had until the end last Thursday to present proof of their vaccination.

The mandate includes medical and religious exemptions, but employees who do not comply and do not have an exemption could have been informed last Friday that they will be fired, according to AC Transit officials.

Should workers be fired for failing to get vaccinated, AC Transit officials said riders may face temporary service issues and they will be notified if service reductions become necessary due to a lack of staff.

KALW News
Sunni Khalid
See stories by Sunni Khalid