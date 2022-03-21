Majority of AC Transit employees meet vaccination deadline

The AC Transit Board of Directors voted in December to require all employees of the transit agency to get vaccinated or present proof of their full vaccination status, with no option to test for those who do not comply.

AC Transit officials said they expected full compliance with the requirement among the agency's 2,200 employees, who had until the end last Thursday to present proof of their vaccination.

The mandate includes medical and religious exemptions, but employees who do not comply and do not have an exemption could have been informed last Friday that they will be fired, according to AC Transit officials.