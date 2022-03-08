Independent audit recommend hundreds of recommendations for San Jose Police Department

The reports were part of the city's effort to improve policing following SJPD's response to the 2020 George Floyd protests that resulted in hundreds of complaints and two lawsuits.

The city has an Independent Police Auditor to oversee police department, but it doesn't have the authority to conduct such work.

In 2020, the police auditor received 269 complaints and 896 allegations -- of which 23 percent of complaints contained use-of-force allegations. About a quarter of sworn officers received at least one complaint, according to an annual report. Disciplinary action was imposed on officers 25 times, which indicates most complaints and allegations went without discipline.

San Jose was one of the first cities in the nation to implement an Independent Police Auditor in 1993. At the time, it was considered an innovative and unique idea.

But some critics have said little has changed.