I Love You California: 20 Years of Art From 3 Fish Studios

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published March 17, 2025 at 5:11 PM PDT
Michelle Liu
/
KALW
Eric Rewitzer and Annie Galvin in the KALW gallery with their artwork.

KALW celebrates the 20 years of 3 Fish Studios with a new gallery show featuring the works of founders Annie Galvin and Eric Rewitzer.

The husband and wife team have been making iconic California-inspired artwork since 2006. In a studio located in the Sierra Nevada foothills, and a gallery in Amador City, California they share creative ideas and create art designed to make people happy. Featuring bold collections, the work of Annie (a painter) and Eric (a printmaker) is united by a love of the natural world and a unique sense of style.

The artists took part in a reception in person and in conversation with KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny at KALW's Live Events Studio. They discussed and celebrated 20 years of their art making in San Francisco and the Sierras.

Ben Trefny
Ben earned a Master's degree in journalism from the University of Oregon in 2000 and got his start in public radio at NPR member station KLCC in Eugene. After freelancing for many magazines and producing for regional and national commercial and public radio programs, he joined KALW in 2004. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, he helped the news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. He also helped teach hundreds of audio producers, many of whom work with him at KALW, today.