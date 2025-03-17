I Love You California: 20 Years of Art From 3 Fish Studios

The husband and wife team have been making iconic California-inspired artwork since 2006. In a studio located in the Sierra Nevada foothills, and a gallery in Amador City, California they share creative ideas and create art designed to make people happy. Featuring bold collections, the work of Annie (a painter) and Eric (a printmaker) is united by a love of the natural world and a unique sense of style.

The artists took part in a reception in person and in conversation with KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny at KALW's Live Events Studio. They discussed and celebrated 20 years of their art making in San Francisco and the Sierras.

Michelle Liu / KALW

