East Bay video game imagines legal sideshows

Oakland has an inextricable relationship with sideshows that goes back to the 1970’s. With sideshows having historically offered a space for black and brown youth to socialize, do stunts to impress peers and were a key part to the creation of the Bay’s unique hyphy culture. But for years the City of Oakland has tried its best to deter sideshows .

And that is exactly what the game, “HighSidin,’” is trying to address, with players racking points through the complexity of the spiral driving patterns they are able to pull off. “HighSidin’” is slang for showing off by burning rubber in a fast car.

The game, which pulls inspiration from the likes of the Tony Hawk skateboarding series and “Friday Night Funkin,” is chock-full of Oakland easter eggs, from E-40 hits to bits of NPC dialogue, that are phrases one would hear at an actual sideshow.