© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW Culture

A wedding planner helps couples say "I do" to non-traditional nuptials

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published July 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Gina Mariko Rosales
photo provided by Gina Mariko Rosales
/
Gina Mariko Rosales

This interview aired in the July 6, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Some couples are saying "I don't think so" to traditional weddings, and "I do" to more inclusive and cultural ceremonies. Gina Mariko Rosales, founder of POC Wedding Party, shares how she helps couples plan unique nuptials.

"For us, the most fun part about it is learning about the traditional aspect but then how are we going to flip it and modernize it to be representative of you."

Gina says POC Wedding Party plans weddings that are more centered in community and family. Many of her clients are of color and and from the LGBTQ+ community.

In this interview, she talks to KALW's Jeneé Darden about why some couples want more culture and unique styles in their wedding.

Click the play button above to listen to this interview.

Tags
KALW Culture Crosscurrents
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden