A wedding planner helps couples say "I do" to non-traditional nuptials

This interview aired in the July 6, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Some couples are saying "I don't think so" to traditional weddings, and "I do" to more inclusive and cultural ceremonies. Gina Mariko Rosales, founder of POC Wedding Party, shares how she helps couples plan unique nuptials.

"For us, the most fun part about it is learning about the traditional aspect but then how are we going to flip it and modernize it to be representative of you."

Gina says POC Wedding Party plans weddings that are more centered in community and family. Many of her clients are of color and and from the LGBTQ+ community.

In this interview, she talks to KALW's Jeneé Darden about why some couples want more culture and unique styles in their wedding.