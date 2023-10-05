Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
San Francisco's homelessness problems to be a major issue in mayor's race
The Ninth Court Appeals recently gave San Francisco limited permission to resume sweeps of homeless encampments. But what will this mean for the city's homeless residents and those who have complained about them? And will this issue have a major impact on Mayor London's Breed's upcoming re-election campaign, KALW's Sunni Khalid recently spoke to San Francisco Chronicle editorial writer Nuala Bisheri about the recent court ruling and what it will mean for San Francisco.
This interview aired in the October 5, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.