San Francisco's homelessness problems to be a major issue in mayor's race

The Ninth Court Appeals recently gave San Francisco limited permission to resume sweeps of homeless encampments. But what will this mean for the city's homeless residents and those who have complained about them? And will this issue have a major impact on Mayor London's Breed's upcoming re-election campaign, KALW's Sunni Khalid recently spoke to San Francisco Chronicle editorial writer Nuala Bisheri about the recent court ruling and what it will mean for San Francisco.

Click the play button above to listen to this interview.

This interview aired in the October 5, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.