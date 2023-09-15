Bay Area COVID cases rising, updated vaccines approved

You can schedule a vaccine appointment by visiting MyTurn.ca.gov or by contacting your local pharmacy or health care provider.

With the flu season approaching and life proceeding back to “normal” you might assume that COVID-19 might be one less worry to think about. Yet with recent cases surging throughout the Bay Area, you might want to think again.

Almost 14 percent of people who took the COVID test in California reported positive results for the seven-day period ending Sept. 6. This is about a half percent increase over the previous week, according to the numbers posted on the California Health and Human Services Agency (HHS) website.

The last time cases reached this high was in August of last year, when the seven-day test positivity rate was 14 percent.