Health, Science, Environment
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.

Stanford Study Shows Why We Get 'Zoom Fatigue' And What To Do About It

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published April 2, 2021 at 11:58 AM PDT
As video conferencing has become a part of our daily lives, so has “Zoom fatigue.” Why do we feel drained after a day in front of our screens?

Jeremy Bailenson is the director of Stanford University’s Virtual Human Interaction Lab, and he has an answer for us. In this interview, he discusses his recent study called,"Nonverbal overload: A theoretical argument for the causes of Zoom fatigue."

Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
