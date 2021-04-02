Stanford Study Shows Why We Get 'Zoom Fatigue' And What To Do About It

As video conferencing has become a part of our daily lives, so has “Zoom fatigue.” Why do we feel drained after a day in front of our screens?

Jeremy Bailenson is the director of Stanford University’s Virtual Human Interaction Lab, and he has an answer for us. In this interview, he discusses his recent study called,"Nonverbal overload: A theoretical argument for the causes of Zoom fatigue."

Click the play button above to listen.