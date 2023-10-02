© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Real time alerts for SF Bay Ferry Service

KALW | By Sarah Jessee
Published October 2, 2023 at 2:30 PM PDT
An San Francisco Bay Ferry, docked at the Ferry Building.
Sarah Jessee
/
KALW
A San Francisco Bay Ferry, docked at the Ferry Building

As Bay Area residents return to on-site work, and gas prices rise, both BART and the San Francisco Bay Ferry have seen a spike in ridership.

Of course — as many riders know — the ferry can take the cringe out of crossing the Bay:

“It's so much more relaxing than getting in the car, fighting all the traffic, paying for parking...all of that.”

“It’s nice. I don’t want to tell people it’s nice, though. Then I’m going to blow my spot up!”

Even though the ferry is famously reliable — completing 99 percent of its scheduled trips, according to recently released performance data— service disruptions do happen.

Now, riders can sign up for route-specific notifications, so they can receive alerts that are timely, targeted, and relevant to them.

Visit sfbf.mobi/bayalerts for more information.

Tags
Economy, Business & Labor Bay Area News
Sarah Jessee
See stories by Sarah Jessee