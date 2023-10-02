Real time alerts for SF Bay Ferry Service
As Bay Area residents return to on-site work, and gas prices rise, both BART and the San Francisco Bay Ferry have seen a spike in ridership.
Of course — as many riders know — the ferry can take the cringe out of crossing the Bay:
“It's so much more relaxing than getting in the car, fighting all the traffic, paying for parking...all of that.”
“It’s nice. I don’t want to tell people it’s nice, though. Then I’m going to blow my spot up!”
Even though the ferry is famously reliable — completing 99 percent of its scheduled trips, according to recently released performance data— service disruptions do happen.
Now, riders can sign up for route-specific notifications, so they can receive alerts that are timely, targeted, and relevant to them.
Visit sfbf.mobi/bayalerts for more information.