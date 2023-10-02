Real time alerts for SF Bay Ferry Service

As Bay Area residents return to on-site work, and gas prices rise, both BART and the San Francisco Bay Ferry have seen a spike in ridership.

Of course — as many riders know — the ferry can take the cringe out of crossing the Bay:

“It's so much more relaxing than getting in the car, fighting all the traffic, paying for parking...all of that.”

“It’s nice. I don’t want to tell people it’s nice, though. Then I’m going to blow my spot up!”

Even though the ferry is famously reliable — completing 99 percent of its scheduled trips, according to recently released performance data— service disruptions do happen.

Now, riders can sign up for route-specific notifications, so they can receive alerts that are timely, targeted, and relevant to them.

Visit sfbf.mobi/bayalerts for more information.