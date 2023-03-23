© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy, Business & Labor

Oakland Starbucks employees form union

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 23, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT
starbucks store fsse8info.jpg
fsse8info
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

Tuesday's announcement pertains to a store at 1211 Embarcadero. Workers at a store in Pleasanton filed a petition in early March.

Fourteen people work at the Oakland store, and a supermajority are in favor of unionizing, a barista said in a phone interview Tuesday.

The store has been understaffed, barista Nick Ratto said, and while workers got a pay raise recently, managers cut employees' hours.

Ratto added the understaffing has caused stress for workers, who are doing the job of one-and-half to two employees, he said.

Employees, or "partners" as Starbucks calls them, want their store to be an "enjoyable place to work" and they want to earn more money, Ratto said.

Starbucks spokesperson Andrew Trull said in an email Tuesday, "We believe our direct relationship as partners is core to the culture and experiences we create in our stores. We recognize that a subset of partners feel differently--and we respect their right to organize and to engage in lawful union activities."

Fewer than three percent of U.S. company-owned stores have chosen to petition for union representation, according to Starbucks.

Eighteen Starbucks stores in California so far have unionized. That includes stores in Berkeley, two in Santa Cruz and one in Capitola.

Tags
Economy, Business & Labor Bay Area News
Sunni Khalid
See stories by Sunni Khalid