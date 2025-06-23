© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
San Francisco Sheriff’s chief-of-staff arrested following traffic accident

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published June 23, 2025 at 8:35 AM PDT
Scoutnurse
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

The chief of staff of the San Francisco Sheriff's Office, Richard Jue, was arrested on Sunday morning for allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run collision and providing false information to police.

The sheriff's office said in a statement that Jue was booked into San Francisco County Jail yesterday morning at 8 a.m. 

Bail was set at $7,500, for two alleged misdemeanors, after a warrant for his arrest was carried out following an investigation by the sheriff's office Criminal Investigation Unit. A separate investigation was also conducted by the Internal Affairs Unit.

Jue was also placed on administrative leave yesterday.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office declined to say when or where the alleged collision occurred. A request for more information from the San Francisco Police Department was not immediately returned.
