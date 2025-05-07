San Francisco Police Chief resigns

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott has announced (Wednesday) his resignation.

The 61-year old Scott was San Francisco’s top cop for eight years. He is the longest-serving chief in the history of the San Francisco Police Department. His resignation will become effective next month.

Current chief of public safety Paul Yep has been appointed interim police chief. He will hold the post while the city launches a search to find a permanent replacement.

Mayor Daniel Lurie praised Scott. He said the city’s crime rate dropped 30 percent over the last year, while San Francisco also recorded its lowest number of homicides in 60 years.