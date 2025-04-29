San Francisco Chinatown leaders say tariffs will hurt local economy, not foreign governments

Assemblymember Matt Haney joined small business owners and members of the San Francisco Chinese Chamber of Commerce to condemn President Trump’s 145 percent tariff on Chinese imports.

“Sometimes these tariffs are framed as being about targeting foreign governments or foreign economies, but this is devastating our economy.”

Magan Li and her son, Lucas Li, sell religious products at their store Lion Trading. They say almost one hundred percent of their inventory is imported from China.

“ So, usually, incense range from anywhere from five to 20 dollars, right? So with the current tariffs and all that that's happening, we're looking at like 40, 50 dollars for just a single bundle of incense.”

Earlier this month, Governor Gavin Newsom filed a lawsuit challenging President Trump’s authority to unilaterally enact tariffs.