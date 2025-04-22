Oakland establishes transitional housing for homeless encampment residents

Formerly homeless residents from three big encampments are already moving into a newly converted transitional housing project in West Oakland after the city helped its nonprofit partners buy the building earlier this month.

Oakland City officials announced Monday the nearly 37 million dollar purchase by Memar Properties Inc. and the Housing Consortium of the East Bay was made using funds from state and local sources .

The money included a seven million dollar state Encampment Resolution Funding grant, a 25 million dollar Community Care Expansion award, and a more than four-and-a-half million grant through Oakland's Rapid Response Homeless Housing program.

Residents of what's now called Mandela House will have access to mental health services, rental assistance and other programs and services.

The building initially will be used as interim housing for up to 150 people in 105 units and plans are to convert it into 125 units of permanent supportive housing, run by HCEB, within the next year, according to city officials.

