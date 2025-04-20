Barbara Lee declared mayor-elect in Oakland’s special election

Former Congresswoman Barbara Lee declared victory in the race to finish former Oakland mayor Sheng Thao's term on Saturday, after her closest opponent, Loren Taylor, conceded.

Lee released a statement acknowledging that more votes are yet to be counted but thanked the city's voters for their apparent decision.

The Oaklandside reported the former Congresswoman took a lead of about six percentage points in updated vote tallies on Friday, after preliminary results on Tuesday showed Taylor ahead.

The latest results as of yesterday (Sunday) showed Lee ahead with about 53 percent of the vote to Taylor's 47 percent after the ninth round of ranked choice voting with all other candidates eliminated.

According to the Alameda County Registrar of Voters, more than 90,000 of the nearly 95,000 ballots cast were cast by mail.

If the results are certified, Lee will serve through January 4, 2027.

