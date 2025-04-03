Federal judge blocks cuts directed at San Francisco Unified’s DEI programs

A federal judge temporarily prevented a slash in funding to San Francisco Unified School District earlier this week.

In February, AmeriCorps sent a directive to SFUSD and other recipients of their grants ordering that all funding would be revoked, unless grantees abided by some of the Trump administration’s executive orders.

Specifically those regarding cuts to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs , as well as ceasing the discussion of gender identity and climate change.

AmeriCorps is a federal agency that funds service programs aimed at addressing challenges in disadvantaged communities across the country.